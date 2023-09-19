Mercedes-Benz may position its Maybach sub-brand even further upmarket as part of a strategy announced last year in which the automaker will focus on lower-volume, higher-margin vehicles.

Car and Driver, citing a high-level anonymous source at the automaker, reported on Monday that some of the lower-volume models will include one-offs or collections of coachbuilt cars developed by Maybach.

Maybach’s lineup is currently limited to extra-plush versions of the S-Class, GLS-Class, and EQS SUV. A Maybach SL-Class was confirmed last year. To target the likes of Bentley and Rolls-Royce, models unique to Maybach are planned, according to the source.

These would be coachbuilt-style cars rather than something like the ill-fated Maybach 57 and 62 sedans that led to Mercedes axing Maybach as a standalone brand in 2012.

Mercedes-Benz Vision One-Eleven concept

Some of the ideas reportedly on the table include modern interpretations of Mercedes icons such as the 300SL gullwing (and roadster) and SEC coupe, as well as a coupe-like G-Class with a pickup truck rear, and even a supercar inspired by the recent Vision One-Eleven concept.

A car like the Vision Maybach 6 Cabriolet concept from 2017 is also just begging to be built.

Mercedes has already hinted at a similar strategy when it announced plans for highly bespoke limited editions referred to as the Mythos series. These will be offered, likely via invite only, to loyal customers and collectors, similar to the rival Icona series from Ferrari. However, timing for the first Mythos series car hasn’t been announced.

