Ruf returned to Monterey Car Week with two new models: an updated version of the CTR3 and the R Spyder speedster.

The mid-engined CTR3 has been in production since 2007, with some updates over the years, but the new version, dubbed CTR3 Evo, is the most extreme version yet. It’s the most powerful Ruf production car ever, extracting 800 hp and 730 lb-ft of torque from a twin-turbo 3.8-liter flat-6. That power is sent to the rear wheels through a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Ruf CTR3 Evo

A Kevlar-composite body shell ensures that 800 hp won’t have much weight to move. The CTR3 Evo also features an automatically deploying rear wing and a carbon-ceramic braking system with 15.0-inch rotors and 6-piston calipers.

Ruf didn’t discuss performance numbers, but the more powerful CTR3 Evo should best the current CTR3 Clubsport, which does 0-62 mph in 3.2 seconds and has a claimed top speed of 236 mph.

Ruf R Spyder

The R Spyder is a speedster in the vein of the Bergmeister that Ruf unveiled at Monterey Car Week in 2022. It’s powered by a naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-6 making 515 hp and 350 lb-ft, which goes to the rear wheels through a 6-speed manual transmission. The two-seater gets its speedster look from a carbon-fiber rear fairing with integrated air intakes and a storage compartment for helmets.

Ruf called the R Spyder a “study,” so it’s unclear if the speedster will actually reach production. The CTR3 Evo will cost more than $725,000, according to Autocar, although Ruf hasn’t confirmed plans to sell it in the U.S. The company isn’t ignoring the U.S. market, though. Earlier this year it announced a new home for its U.S. operations in response to a growing customer base on this side of the Atlantic.

