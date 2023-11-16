Alfa Romeo has revealed special Tributo Italiano versions of its Giulia compact sedan, Stelvio compact crossover, and Tonale subcompact crossover, and said the cars comprise its first global special series.

As the name suggests, the series celebrates Alfa Romeo’s Italian roots. In keeping with the theme, the cars are only available in the colors found on the Italian flag: green, red, or white. Italian flag motifs also feature on the side mirror caps and in a few areas of the cabin, including on the headrests.

The vehicles also have a black roof and it comes paired with a dark theme for the grille’s frame, while the front and rear fascias and wheel arches match the body color. The series also comes with the largest wheels available for each of the models, plus Brembo brakes with red calipers.

Inside, the vehicles benefit from standard cooled and heated front sports seats in black leather with red contrast stitching. The contrast stitching also extends to the dashboard and door panels. Several premium features are also standard, including dual-zone climate control, a heated steering wheel with aluminum shift paddles, and a 14-speaker Harman Kardon audio system. The Stelvio and Tonale also come standard with a power tailgate.

2024 Alfa Romeo Giulia Tributo Italiano 2024 Alfa Romeo Giulia Tributo Italiano 2024 Alfa Romeo Giulia Tributo Italiano

Alfa Romeo also adds adaptive dampers suspension and a suite of electronic driver-assist features as standard. The latter, depending on the model, includes a surround-view camera system, blind-spot monitors and rear cross-traffic alerts, and a highway-assist feature that can control the vehicle in its lane (when adequate lane markings are available) and maintain a gap with a vehicle in front. The driver still needs to constantly monitor the system.

Alfa Romeo said order books for the Tributo Italiano models are now open, though availability in the U.S. and pricing information haven’t been announced.

