Nissan’s luxury brand finds itself in the midst of a mid-life question: What is Infiniti going to be moving forward? Right now, it offers no electric cars, no plug-in hybrid, no hybrid, no electrification of any kind, at least until 2025. Its sedan lineup will be pared down again, with the Q60 coupe being discontinued at the end of the year. What will remain is one sedan and four crossover SUVs.

Aside from price increases across the board, as is the industry way for 2023, Infiniti cushions the increases with better service. All 2023 Infiniti models come with Infiniti Premium Care, which provides three years of complimentary scheduled maintenance, but your mileage may vary. The Infiniti warranty includes a 4-year/60,000-mile basic warranty, and a 6-year/70,000-mile powertrain warranty, but the scheduled maintenance mileage varies by engine type. For the complex variable compression turbo-4 engine in the QX50 and QX55, complimentary service is good for three years or 22,500 miles; for V-6 engines in the Q50 and QX60, it’s capped at 30,000 miles; and for the V-8 QX80 it’s three years or 45,000 miles.

As for the five vehicles produced by Infiniti, they mostly remain the same for 2023. Here’s a look at the changes, and the prices.

2023 Infiniti Q50

– The compact sedan enters its 10th year on the market mostly unchanged, except for a modest $600 price increase to $43,725, including destination.

– Power comes from a twin-turbo 3.0-liter V-6 rated at 300 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque in the Luxe and Sensory grades, and 400 hp and 350 lb-ft of torque in the Red Sport 400. All grades use a 7-speed automatic transmission.

2023 Infiniti QX50

– The compact crossover has a new Sport trim level with a distinct front end, black 20-inch wheels, and gloss black trim.

– Newly standard features include heated outside mirrors, remote start, a frameless auto-dimming rearview mirror, a wireless charging pad, and rear door alert.

– The 2.0-liter turbo-4 variable compression engine produces the same 268 hp and 280 lb-ft of torque.

– Prices increase $1,470 to start at $41,495 for the base Pure trim with front-wheel drive; AWD adds $2,000.

2023 Infiniti QX55

– The crossover coupe costs $50,345 to start, which is an increase of $2,820 from the initial 2022 model year.

– New standard features include leather seats, power-folding side mirrors, four-way power lumbar support in the driver seat, and standard blind-spot monitors and other driver-assist tech.

– It uses the same powertrain as the related QX50.

2023 Infiniti QX60

– After last year’s redesign, the three-row crossover SUV carries over, with the exception of a wireless smartphone charging pad as standard and a price hike of $1,350 over last year’s model. The brand’s bestseller now costs $50,395, including a $1,195 destination fee.

2023 Infiniti QX80

– The full-size SUV mostly carries over for 2023 as Infiniti plans a new model expected for 2024.

