It’s a big year for Lexus. Sales slipped from last year, but Toyota’s luxury brand is in the midst of a product overhaul that includes more hybrid and plug-in hybrid variants than ever before. For the 2023 model year, Lexus redesigned its bestseller, the Lexus RX mid-size crossover SUV, that followed the 2022 redesign of its second bestseller, the Lexus NX compact crossover. The bellwethers not only offer electrified powertrains but a much improved infotainment system designed in North America for North American customers.

Most updated Lexus vehicles benefit from the new system and its larger touchscreens, intuitive interface, and superlative voice commands. It’s a promising direction for a brand that shed its conservative if not complacent spot atop the premium class with edgier styling unmatched by its outdated tech and powertrains, until now. The V-8 and V-6 options may be on the way out, but equally powerful and more efficient models are on the way in, including the brand’s first full battery electric vehicle, the Lexus RZ, arriving later this year.

Here are the big changes for the 2023 Lexus lineup.

2023 Lexus RZ

– The first dedicated electric vehicle shares a platform and a 71.4-kwh battery pack with the Toyota BZ4X.

– A standard dual-motor all-wheel-drive system has an estimated range of 225 miles.

– Sized between the gas-powered Lexus NX and the Lexus RX and looking like a cross between the two bestsellers, the RZ seats five passengers and comes loaded with standard convenience and safety features.

– Expected on sale date is late 2022.

2023 Lexus RX

2023 Lexus RX

– Redesigned five-seat crossover SUV rides on a new platform and comes with four powertrain options, including a base RX 350 2.4-liter turbo-4; a hybrid RX 350h with a 36-mpg combined estimate; a RX 500h F Sport Performance hybrid model with a 366-hp turbo-4 hybrid system; and a plug-in hybrid RX 450h+.

– Lexus trimmed the edges and toned down the styling for a cleaner, more attractive exterior and an interior with more cargo room than its predecessor; a three-row, seven-seat option is no longer offered.

– Most RX models feature a 14.0-inch touchscreen with wireless smartphone connectivity, and all models have a sunroof, heated front seats covered in synthetic leather, a wi-fi hotspot, keyless start, and a 12-speaker sound system.

– Standard driver-assist features include automatic emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection, active lane control, blind-spot monitors, automatic high beams, and adaptive cruise control.

– Pricing will be announced nearer its on-sale date by the end of 2022.





Updated

2023 Lexus IS 350 F Sport

2023 Lexus IS

– Refreshed in 2021, the compact sedan mostly carries over with the exception of a Special Appearance Package and a Handling Package.

– The appearance package on the IS 350 F Sport pairs an exclusive gray exterior pain with a black hood and roof, as well as a black interior. It rides on 19-inch Enkei wheels with a dark finish.

– That package on the IS 500 F Sport can be equipped with black 19-inch BBS wheels and an orange body called Molten Pearl.

– The Handling Package adds an adaptive suspension, a drive mode selector with custom modes, and a Torsen limited-slip rear differential on rear-wheel-drive models.

– The 2023 Lexus IS ranges in price from $40,585 to $62,700 for the IS 500 F Sport Premium.

2023 Lexus UX

– The smallest crossover in the family now comes exclusively as a hybrid with a 181-hp 2.0-liter inline-4 and an electric motor. Front-wheel drive is standard, or shoppers can opt for a second motor powering the rear axle for all-wheel drive.

– More spot welds promise more structural rigidity, and the tall hatchback can be had with adaptive dampers via the F Sport Handling package.

– The touchpad controller for infotainment has been retired in favor of a standard 8.0-inch or available 12.3-inch touchscreen with wireless smartphone connectivity and charging.

– On sale now, the 2023 Lexus UX starts at $37,075, including a $1,150 delivery fee. AWD is $1,400 more. The UX 250h with F Sport Handling and AWD tops the lineup at $45,905.

Carryover

2023 Lexus ES

– After last year’s refresh, the mid-size sedan carries over with a starting price of $42,490, including destination.

2023 Lexus GX

– The big SUV has a starting price of $57,575, while the Luxury grade tops out at $67,080.

2023 Lexus LC 500, 500h, 500 convertible

– The gorgeous V-8 sports coupe and convertible rides on with a starting price of $94,600 for the coupe, $100,600 for the V-6 hybrid, and $102,650 for the convertible. That’s an increase of $300 from the 2022 model.

2023 Lexus LS

– Updates to the full-size sedan have not been confirmed yet by Lexus.

2023 Lexus LX

– After last year’s redesign, the full-size three-row SUV is expected to carry over.

2023 Lexus NX

– Redesigned for 2022, the compact crossover carries over for 2023. The price ranges from $39,755 for the NX 250 to $58,995 for the NX 450h+ F Sport plug-in hybrid for $58,955.

2023 Lexus RC

– The sports coupe is expected to carry over unchanged.

