(Our Auto Expert) – The Land Rover Defender is an iconic vehicle that has been a favorite of adventurers and off-road enthusiasts for decades. In 2020, Land Rover introduced a new generation of Defenders, including the Defender 90, 110, and 130 models.

These new Defenders are more capable and refined than ever before while retaining the rugged and adventurous spirit that has made the Defender a legend.

The Defender 90 is highly anticipated and the smallest of the new Defenders, with a two-door body style and a shorter wheelbase than the other models. The Defender 90 is highly anticipated. Despite its smaller size, the Defender 90 is still a capable off-road vehicle, with impressive ground clearance, approach, and departure angles, and a locking differential. Its smaller size will make it easier to maneuver. Inside, the Defender 90 is surprisingly spacious, with room for up to six passengers and plenty of cargo space.

The Defender 110 is the mid-size model, with four doors and a longer wheelbase than the Defender 90. This model is available with a range of engine options, including a turbocharged four-cylinder, a turbocharged six-cylinder, and a hybrid powertrain. Hopefully, that’s enough choices. The Defender 110 is also available with a range of off-road features, including air suspension, a terrain response system, and a wading depth of up to 35.4 inches.

The Defender 130 is the largest of the new Defenders, with a crew-cab body style and a longer wheelbase than the other models. This model is designed for maximum versatility, with seating for up to seven passengers and a range of cargo configurations. The Defender 130 is also available with a wide range of engine options, including a turbocharged six-cylinder and a diesel engine.

Overall, the new Land Rover Defender lineup is an impressive achievement, combining the classic Defender spirit with modern technology and refinement. Whether you’re looking for a capable off-road vehicle, a spacious family hauler, or a stylish and luxurious SUV, a Defender model is right for you.

If you’re in the market for a new adventure vehicle, be sure to check out the Land Rover Defender 90, 110, and 130.