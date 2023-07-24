(Our Auto Expert) – The 2024 Ford Mustang is the seventh generation of the iconic sports car that has been a fan favorite for almost six decades. The Mustang was first introduced in 1964, and since then, it has been a symbol of American muscle and performance. The 2024 Mustang is set to continue this legacy with its advanced technology, athletic engines, and track-focused features.

The 2024 Mustang is set to go on sale in the U.S. in the summer of 2023 and will be assembled at the Flat Rock Assembly Plant in Flat Rock, MI. The new Mustang is designed to offer the most exhilarating and fun driving experience, making it the perfect car for those who love speed and performance.

One of the most exciting features of the 2024 Mustang is the Remote Rev, which allows drivers to rev the car’s engine remotely using the key fob. This feature is sure to turn heads and make the Mustang stand out from the crowd. Another new feature for the 2024 model year is the Bronze Appearance Package, which provides further customization options straight from the factory. The package adds Sinister Bronze alloy wheels with bronze badges and is available on both EcoBoost and GT models, with or without the optional Performance Pack.

The exterior of the 2024 Mustang is edgier yet timeless, with modern chiseled looks added to its heritage-inspired design. The upper grille design shape is influenced by the original 1960s design, and the tri-bar LED headlamps continue the Mustang’s classic lighting signature. The roofline is optimized for driver entry and exit without removing their helmet on the track, and the extended rear deck houses new crisp signature tri-bar lighting and redesigned diffuser for improved aerodynamic balance in the rear.

The interior of the 2024 Mustang is the most technologically advanced, driver-centric cockpit of any Mustang to date. The all-new cockpit offers two flowing and curved displays that can be quickly customized to show information the driver wants or needs to see. The 12.4-inch digital instrument cluster can be customized to display different animated designs and new drive-mode-dependent visuals. The digital instrument cluster can be optionally configured to flow seamlessly into a 13.2-inch SYNC® 4 center stack. The all-new race-inspired flat-bottomed steering wheel adds to the sporty feel of the Mustang.

The powertrain of the 2024 Mustang is the most advanced and athletic engine ever. The fourth-generation Coyote V8 engine makes 486 HP and 418 lb-ft of torque, and the available active-valve performance exhaust system enables the Mustang GT coupe and convertible to make that power. The fourth-generation Coyote V8 also features a class-first, dual intake, and dual throttle body induction system, which helps minimize induction loss by enabling higher air flow rates. The 6-speed manual transmission is standard, and the Mustang GT with manual transmission includes standard rev-matching. The 10-speed automatic transmission is available.

The Mustang GT and EcoBoost models are both available with an optional Performance Pack, which adds a host of track-focused features, including a front tower brace, Torsen® limited-slip differential, and optional MagneRide active suspension. The Performance Pack also offers wider rear wheels and tires, larger Brembo brakes, and optional RECARO seats, and active exhaust. The GT Performance Pack adds brake ducts for even more enhanced cooling and a standard auxiliary engine oil cooler.

The 2024 Mustang also comes equipped with available Ford Co-Pilot360® technology features, including Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go, Lane Centering Assist, Evasive Steer Assist, and Reverse Brake Assist. Owners can stay connected with their car via the FordPass app, which can utilize remote features such as remote vehicle start and stop, door locking and unlocking, scheduling a start time, locating the vehicle, and vehicle health and status checks.

In conclusion, the 2024 Ford Mustang is a car that is sure to turn heads and make a statement on the road. With its advanced technology, athletic engines, and track-focused features, the Mustang is the perfect car for those who love speed and performance. The Mustang has been the world’s best-selling sports car over the last ten years combined, and the 2024 Mustang is set to continue this legacy.