“The beans have been spilled.”

With a single tweet Tuesday, Taco Bell gave fans something to celebrate.

“See you and the #MexicanPizza 9/15,” the fast food chain announced, confirming the beloved Mexican Pizza will return to its menus permanently on Sept. 15.

Taco Bell originally removed the Mexican Pizza in November 2020 as part of its push toward more sustainable packaging.

The removal sparked backlash from customers, and celebrities. Hundreds of thousands of people signed an online petition calling for the Mexican Pizza’s return. Even big names like Doja Cat and Dolly Parton got in on the conversation.

Amid the pressure, Taco Bell brought back the menu item this May, and demand far outpaced supply.

Taco Bell says the Mexican Pizza will still be served in a paperboard box when it returns, but the company encourages its customers to recycle.