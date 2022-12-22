California Earthquake Tracker Map

Use map controls to move and zoom. Map can be widened to show larger regions.

Track the latest minor and major earthquakes in California and around the globe with this interactive map. Data is provided by the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

Hundreds of earthquakes are recorded in California each year. Many are extremely minor, however dozens measure over 3.0 magnitude. According to the California Department of Conservation, the strongest quake ever recorded in the Golden State measured 7.9 magnitude and struck Fort Tejon on Jan. 9, 1857.

Earthquake Resources:

On April 18, 1906, a 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit San Francisco killing as many as 3,000 people. The strongest quake of this century, a 7.1 magnitude temblor, was recorded on July 5, 2019 in the Ridgecrest/Trona area. No fatalities were reported.

Only Alaska records more earthquakes per year than California in the United States.

There are over 500 active fault in California, according to the California Earthquake Authority, Most residents live within 30 miles of an active fault.