Skip to content
KTLA
Los Angeles
62°
LIVE NOW
KTLA 5 News at Noon
Los Angeles
62°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
Watch Live 📺
News
Local News
California
National & World News
Entertainment
Consumer News
Politics
Politics from The Hill
Food
Technology
Sports
Clippers on KTLA
Regional News Partners
Automotive News
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Press Releases
Top Stories
Knott’s offering discount tickets for Veterans Day
Top Stories
500 criminal cases dropped in Riverside County
Metro offers free Election Day rides on buses, trains
Six Flags Magic Mountain closes due to rain
Video
Video shows wild street takeover in L.A.
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Severe Weather Alerts
California Wildfires
Los Angeles Traffic Map
Earthquakes
Morning News
Shows
LA Unscripted
5 Live
Off the Clock
Frank Buckley Interviews
California Cooking
Inside California Politics
Podcasts
Community
KTLA Mobile App
KTLA on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV
Get a copy of a news story
Contests
News Tips
Events
About
Meet the Team
Community
Public File and EEO Info
Get a copy of a news story
Get Breaking News Alerts
Email Newsletters
KTLA+ FAQ
About BestReviews
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Advertise with KTLA
Jobs at KTLA
Terms of use
Jobs
Jobs at KTLA
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Please enter a search term.
California Proposition 1 Election Results Map