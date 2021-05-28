Adam Lambert to headline ‘Outloud’ music festival at L.A. Memorial Coliseum

KTLA is partnering with the organizers of Outloud: Raising Voices to help promote their upcoming live music festival planned for early June at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

The event is scheduled for June 4-6 and includes musical performances from Adam Lambert, Hayley Kiyoko, Sofi Tukker and more. A full list of performers is featured below.

Organizers are billing the three-day music festival as a kickoff to Pride Month and a way to bring attention to Stonewall Day, an annual remembrance of the Stonewall riots, a pivotal moment in the LGBTQ rights movement.

“At its core, Stonewall Day is a day to remember how far we have come and a reminder there is still more work to be done to achieve full LGBTQ+ equality,” said Ann Marie Gothard, co-founder of Stonewall Day. “We are extremely proud to further advance our global movement that celebrates a very important event in history, champions inclusivity, and hopefully inspires the next generation.”

The event will be livestreamed on Twitch. More information, including how to buy tickets, is available at weareoutloud.com.

Complete concert lineup

Friday, June 4, 2021

Sofi Tukker

Daya

Saro

Lp Giobbi

Tygapaw

Jake Wesley Rogers

Ryan Cassata

Madeline the Person

Saturday, June 5, 2021

Hayley Kiyoko

Mykki Blanco

Crush Club

Brooke Eden

Madame Gandhi

Malia Civetz

Bronze Avery

La Doña

Kaleena Zanders

Sunday, June 6, 2021

Adam Lambert with a special performance by Kim Petras

Vincint featuring Parson James, Qveen Herby and Ty Sunderland

Sam Sparro

Chely Wright

Zhavia Ward

Angel Bonilla