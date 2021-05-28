Adam Lambert to headline ‘Outloud’ music festival at L.A. Memorial Coliseum

KTLA is partnering with the organizers of Outloud: Raising Voices to help promote their upcoming live music festival planned for early June at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
The event is scheduled for June 4-6 and includes musical performances from Adam Lambert, Hayley Kiyoko, Sofi Tukker and more. A full list of performers is featured below.
Organizers are billing the three-day music festival as a kickoff to Pride Month and a way to bring attention to Stonewall Day, an annual remembrance of the Stonewall riots, a pivotal moment in the LGBTQ rights movement.
“At its core, Stonewall Day is a day to remember how far we have come and a reminder there is still more work to be done to achieve full LGBTQ+ equality,” said Ann Marie Gothard, co-founder of Stonewall Day. “We are extremely proud to further advance our global movement that celebrates a very important event in history, champions inclusivity, and hopefully inspires the next generation.”
The event will be livestreamed on Twitch. More information, including how to buy tickets, is available at weareoutloud.com.
Complete concert lineup
Friday, June 4, 2021
- Sofi Tukker
- Daya
- Saro
- Lp Giobbi
- Tygapaw
- Jake Wesley Rogers
- Ryan Cassata
- Madeline the Person
Saturday, June 5, 2021
- Hayley Kiyoko
- Mykki Blanco
- Crush Club
- Brooke Eden
- Madame Gandhi
- Malia Civetz
- Bronze Avery
- La Doña
- Kaleena Zanders
Sunday, June 6, 2021
- Adam Lambert with a special performance by Kim Petras
- Vincint featuring Parson James, Qveen Herby and Ty Sunderland
- Sam Sparro
- Chely Wright
- Zhavia Ward
- Angel Bonilla