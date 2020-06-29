Big Bear Lake’s ‘Fireworks Spectacular’ postponed due to coronavirus restrictions

Fireworks are visible in this photo posted to the Visit Big Bear Facebook page on June 14, 2019.

The city of Big Bear Lake has postponed its planned Fourth of July fireworks display in response to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s new restrictions meant to address a spike in coronavirus cases.

The city announced the postponement Wednesday, saying the event will be rescheduled for later in summer or fall “when the COVID-19 threat has subsided and it is again possible to present this great annual Big Bear tradition in a safe manner.”

KTLA had partnered with Big Bear Lake with a plan to livestream the getaway destination’s “4th of July Fireworks Spectacular” on Saturday. The city planned to allow fireworks to be launched from a barge in the middle of the lake. Social distancing and face coverings were to be required.

“The City is disappointed that it will not be possible to have the fireworks show on July 4 but believes it is in the best interest of our residents, businesses, and visitors to postpone the show,” Big Bear Lake said in its announcement, acknowledging that circumstances have changed since the event was authorized by the City Council on June 16.

Newsom on Wednesday encouraged officials in 19 counties — including San Bernardino County and much of the rest of Southern California — to consider canceling fireworks displays.

Instead of its big event, Big Bear Lake now plans a “virtual July 4 fireworks show that will air on Channel 182 and the City’s website on Saturday night.”

A date for the postponed fireworks event will not be set for several weeks, the city said.