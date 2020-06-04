Black College Expo, Los Angeles Urban League to host virtual graduation event

KTLA.com will simulcast '2020 Black Graduation: Rites of Passage' on Friday, June 5 at 3 p.m.

Black College Expo and the Los Angeles Urban League have partnered together to host a virtual celebration for graduating high school seniors across the country.

“2020 Black Graduation: Rites of Passage” is schedule for Friday, June 5 at 3 p.m. PDT. Users can register online at https://www.laul.org/2020blackgrad.

“The 90-minute celebration will feature celebrity performances and shout-outs, spoken word presentations, scholarship opportunities, student recognitions and keynote speeches by notable cultural and academic leaders,” according to LAUL.org.

Journalist and television host, Shaun Robinson, is slated to host, with a keynote address from CSU Dominguez Hills president Thomas Parham. Actor and comedian, Kel Mitchell, is scheduled to make a special guest appearance.

KTLA is partnering with organizers and will simulcast the feed at ktla.com/community.

Los Angeles Urban League dates back to 1921 and according to its website, “serves, educates and empowers African Americans and other minorities to secure economic self-reliance and civil rights by providing targeted social programs and advocating for issues that benefit our communities.”

Black College Expo is part of the National College Resources Foundation, a Diamond Bar-based nonprofit dedicated “to curtail the high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved and underrepresented students,” according to its website.