Donate to the Heart of LA and help three missions that serve the homeless

So many families in our community are struggling, and too many are homeless. More than 66,000 of our neighbors don’t have a place to call home. But we can help. Now through August 8th, KTLA 5 and iHeartMedia Los Angeles invite you to take part in the ‘Heart of LA,’ an effort sponsored by Albertsons to raise money for three L.A. missions that provide support to get families back to a place they can call home: the Los Angeles Mission, the Midnight Mission, and the Union Rescue Mission. Click here to donate what you can, or text HELPLA to 243725 and help create a bright future for families in need.

For donations made via text, message and data rates apply.