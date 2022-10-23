KTLA’s Kacey Montoya helped raise funds for her nonprofit, Fix’n Fidos, with the organizations second annual golf tournament and dog costume contest in the City of Industry Sunday.

Fix’n Fidos raises money to spay and neuter pets, thus decreasing the number of dogs in shelters.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and Sheriff Alex Villanueva were on hand to help judge the dog costume contest, and many KTLA anchors and reporters were in attendance to show their support as well.

Jennifer McGraw reports for the KTLA 5 News on Oct. 23, 2022.