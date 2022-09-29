National Hispanic Heritage Month is Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, and the KTLA special “Honoring Hispanic Heritage” shares the voices of the Hispanic community in the Los Angeles area with a look at the shared culture and history in the City of Angels.

L.A. is home to the second-largest Hispanic population in the U.S., behind only New York City, and from the people to the art to the food, the City of Angels has truly been shaped by Latinos.

In this special, Megan Telles spoke with legendary comedian Cheech Marin, perhaps best known as half of the comedy duo Cheech & Chong.

Aside from comedy and acting, however, Marin also has a keen interest in art and culture.

The Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art & Culture at the Riverside Art Museum opened in June, marking the largest collection of its kind in the U.S.

Carlos Saucedo explores the colorful culture of Mexican muralism, which has put L.A. on the map as one of the world’s great mural capitals.

“I believe in bringing color to a concrete world,” said artist Anna Siqueiros.

Pedro Rivera went to North Hollywood’s Mofongos, a Puerto Rican restaurant with food and music that transports Puerto Ricans back to the island.

Server Angel Bermudez compared it to “coming home to Grandma’s house.”

Lastly, the nonprofit ASOSAL — La Asociación de Salvadoreños de Los Ángeles — highlights Salvadoran dancing and culture while working to improve the quality of life for Salvadorans in L.A.

“Honoring Hispanic Heritage” will air again on KTLA at 11 a.m. Saturday.