Join KTLA for the ‘Take 5 to Care’ Food Drive 2021

Los Angeles County Regional Food Bank workers help with food distribution to some 2,000 vehicles in Willowbrook, California on April 29, 2021, in an ongoing effort to help people affected by the coronavirus pandemic. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images)

The holidays are upon us, and many in Southern California are still suffering after almost two years of a worldwide pandemic.

“Before the pandemic, an estimated 1 in 5 people in Los Angeles County lived with food insecurity, but after the COVID-19 outbreak, the number of people needing food assistance has increased markedly. It is estimated that 1 in 4 of our neighbors faces food insecurity,” according to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.

One way to help is to join KTLA for the 14th annual Take 5 to Care Food Drive. The event will be held from 5 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Citadel Outlets, located at 100 Citadel Drive #480, Los Angeles, CA 90040.

The L.A. Regional Food Bank is seeking financial contributions and non-perishable food items, which can be brought to the Outlets’ Center Court. Donors can walk up or drive by the donation area.

The best items to donate are canned fruits and vegetables, canned meats (such as tuna or chicken), canned soups and stews, natural peanut butter, canned beans and other nutrient-rich shelf-stable foods.

Some of the most-needed items include low-sodium soups, canned meats that come in pop-tops or tear-open pouches, low-sugar cereals, protein bars, whole grain pasta and rice.

Pet food, glass containers and open packages will not be accepted.

For financial contributions, every $1 can provide up to four healthy meals. To donate online, visit LAFoodBank.org/donate.

More information is available here.