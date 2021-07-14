KTLA Channel 5 to air ‘Lead With Love’ telethon benefiting Project Angel Food

KTLA 5 is airing “Lead With Love,” a live telethon event supporting Project Angel Food, with support from our partners at City National Bank.

The event, scheduled for Saturday, July 17, 2021, will be hosted by KTLA’s Jessica Holmes and actor Eric McCormack. Special guest appearances include Gloria Estefan, Vanessa Williams, Jimmy Smits, Megan Hilty, Brad Garrett and many more.

“This year’s show is a huge thank you to the Los Angeles community for helping us serve over 1 million medically tailored meals this year to our most vulnerable neighbors, and there is still work to be done because we don’t take on critically ill clients for a week or a month, but for as long as it takes,” Project Angel Food executive director Richard Ayoub said.

More information is available here.