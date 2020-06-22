KTLA hosts telethon to help support Project Angel Food COVID-19 emergency fund

KTLA has partnered with Project Angel Food to help raise $500,000 for the nonprofit’s COVID-19 emergency fund.

“Lead with love: Project Angel Food emergency telethon” will air on KTLA Channel 5 on Saturday June 27 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The program will also be streaming at ktla.com/live and on KTLA’s Facebook page.

The show is hosted by KTLA’s Jessica Holmes, Tony Award-nominee Sheryl Lee Ralph and actor Eric McCormack

“Project Angel Food is the perfect organization for us at KTLA to partner with in this time of crisis. The work they do to help keep their clients safe and well is remarkable. We are proud to be able to help this amazing effort,” said KTLA Vice President and General Manager Janene Draffs.

Donations can be made online at https://www.angelfood.org/leadwithlove.

The telethon, underwritten by City National Bank, will have appearances from Jamie Lee Curtis, Elton John, Sharon Stone, Kelly Clarkson, CeeLo Green, Marie Osmond, Pauley Perrette, Billy Idol, Marianne Williamson, Kristin Chenoweth, John Goodman, Valerie Bertinelli, Marlee Matlin, Juan Pablo Di Pace, Olivia Newton-John, Kelly Osbourne, Charo, Danny Trejo, Cheryl Tiegs, Deborah Cox, Tyler Henry, Carson Kressley, Eileen Davidson, Chrissy Metz, Sandra Lee, Lisa Rinna, Harry Hamlin and many more

“This event will blend the best nostalgic elements from the Jerry Lewis Telethon with the modern virtual fundraisers of today,” Project Angel Food Executive Director Richard Ayoub said. “We’re also thrilled to have longtime Project Angel Food supporters Eric and Sheryl Lee hosting along with KTLA’s Jessica Homes.”

According to its website, “Project Angel Food cooks and delivers over 600,000 nutritious meals each year, free of charge, to the homes of men, women, and children affected by life-threatening illnesses. Our medically tailored meals and nutritional counseling services help chronically and terminally ill people throughout Los Angeles County who are too sick to shop or cook for themselves. Created in response to the HIV/AIDS epidemic, we expanded our mission in 2004 to help our neighbors who are struggling with the multiple challenges of hunger, isolation and their critical illness. Every week, we deliver to 12,000 meals to 1,400 people in need from Metro, South and East LA, to Pomona, La Mirada and Long Beach, and to the remote town of Antelope Valley. Since 1989, we have served over 12 million meals to more than 20,000 people.”