KTLA to air 30th annual ‘Divas Simply Singing’ fundraiser, red carpet event

KTLA is once again partnering with the Diva Foundation for the group’s annual concert to help raise funds for HIV and AIDS awareness.

“Divas Simply Singing,” celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, will feature performances by Leslie Odom Jr., Gloria Gaynor, Jenifer Lewis, Anthony Hamilton and Lalah Hathaway.

According to organizers, the event will help support two local nonprofit organization: Project Angel Food and Better Brothers LA.

Dating back to 1990, legendary actress, singer, producer and activist Sheryl Lee Ralph founded the organization after losing a friend to AIDS.

The show will air at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5 on KTLA Channel 5 and at KTLA.com/live.

Tune in early at 6 p.m. on KTLA’s Facebook and YouTube pages for a virtual red carpet and preshow hosted by Ralph’s daughter, Coco Maurice.

More information is available at https://divassimplysinging.com/.

Sheryl Lee Ralph appears in a promotional image featured on the Divas Simply Singing Facebook page on Nov. 12, 2020.