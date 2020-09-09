KTLA to air ‘Love in Action’ telethon on Sept. 12 to help support LGBTQ community during COVD-19.

KTLA has partnered with the Los Angeles LGBT Center to air “Love in Action,” a telethon on Saturday, Sept. 12, to help support the LGBTQ community during COVD-19.

The show, hosted by actress Jane Lynch and KTLA anchor Cher Calvin, will air at 7 p.m. on Channel 5 and stream on KTLA.com, KTLA’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Cyndi Lauper, Melissa Etheridge, Leslie Odom Jr. and Tonality are scheduled to perform live, along with planned guest appearances from Billy Porter, Sia, Margaret Cho, Jay Leno, Lily Tomlin, k.d. lang, RuPaul, Meredith Vieira, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Andrew Rannells, Cynthia Erivo, Pauley Perrette, Armie Hammer, Billy Eichner, Tyler Oakley, Wilson Cruz, Anthony Rapp, Miss Coco Peru, Shangela, Brian Michael Smith, Peter Paige, Bruce Vilanch, Alexandra Billings, Lake Bell, Carla Gugino, U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin, U.S. Representative Adam Schiff, and Lesley-Ann Brandt

“When COVID-19 hit, the demand for our existing services actually increased — such as health care, support for LGBTQ seniors and homeless youth, legal services, and policy advocacy. Plus, we saw new needs emerge, including growing numbers of people who had lost their jobs and were struggling to get enough food,” said the center’s CEO Lorri L. Jean.

“KTLA is proud to support the Los Angeles LGBT Center during this time. The work they do is remarkable, and we are committed to supporting our diverse community through our partnership,” said KTLA VP and General Manager Janene Drafs.

More information is available at lalgbtcenter.org/love