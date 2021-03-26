KTLA to air one-hour special in wake of attacks on Asian Americans

In the wake of an uptick in violence against Asian Americans, KTLA will present a one-hour special, “Breaking Bias: Race In America,” on Sunday evening.

The special will include KTLA anchors and reporters Frank Buckley, Cher Calvin, Ginger Chan, Kimberly Cheng and Gene Kang.

They’ll focus on recent attacks on Asian Americans, speaking with two recent local victims about their experiences. Activists and celebrities trying to bring awareness to the topic of AAPI are also featured. And among other resources the special will cover, a mental health expert will explain how to talk to children about these issues,

This special will air at 7 p.m. Sunday, March 28, on KTLA, Channel 5 in Los Angeles, in this post on ktla.com, and on KTLA’s YouTube channel.