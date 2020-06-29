KTLA to livestream Big Bear Lake’s ‘Fireworks Spectacular’

Fireworks are visible in this photo posted to the Visit Big Bear Facebook page on June 14, 2019.

KTLA has partnered with Big Bear Lake to stream the getaway destination’s “4th of July Fireworks Spectacular” on Saturday.

The show will begin between 8:45 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. and can be viewed on this page and on KTLA’s Facebook page.

“The barge from which the fireworks are launched is being re-positioned in the middle of the lake to increase the visibility of the fireworks from more locations around the lake to enable viewers to spread out more,” according to organizers.

For those attending the show in person, maintaining social distance and wearing face coverings were a must, organizers said.