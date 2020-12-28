KTLA to stream Rose Parade ‘band cam’ encore presentation

KTLA is bringing back a New Year’s Day tradition: the Rose Parade “band cam,” a raw feed of the parade’s marching bands.

This year’s presentation is sponsored by Blue Shield of California.

Due to COVID–19 limiting live performances, the encore presentation will feature 2020 performances.

The band cam will begin streaming at 8 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2021, on YouTube and Facebook. Viewers can also watch on this page in the video player embedded above.

In addition to the band cam, KTLA will stream additional Rose Parade programming.

KTLA Channel 5 News Year’s Day schedule:

4 a.m. – KTLA 5 Morning News

7 a.m. – Rose Parade Uncovered #201

7:30 a.m. – Rose Parade Uncovered #207

8 a.m. – The Rose Parade’s New Year Celebration Presented by Honda (2021)

8 a.m. (online only) – Encore presentation of the 2020 Rose Parade band cam

10 a.m. – The 131st Tournament of Roses Parade (2020) “The Power of Hope” Grand Marshals of the Rose Parade: Rita Moreno, Gina Torres, Laurie Hernandez

12 p.m. – The 110th Tournament of Rose Parade (1999) “Echoes of the Century” Grand Marshals of the Rose Parade: Buzz Aldrin, Shirley Temple Black, Jackie Robinson (posthumous) and David L. Wolper

2 p.m. –The 125th Tournament of Roses Parade (2014) “Dreams Come True” Grand Marshal of the Rose Parade: Vin Scully

4 p.m. – Rose Parade Uncovered #204

4:30 p.m. – Rose Parade Uncovered #206

5 p.m. – Rose Parade Uncovered #202

5:30 p.m. – Rose Parade Uncovered #208

6 p.m. – KTLA 5 News at 6

7 p.m. – LA Unscripted Rose Parade Special

8 p.m. – The Rose Parade’s New Year Celebration Presented by Honda (2021)

10 p.m. – KTLA 5 News at 10