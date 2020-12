We are so pleased to present one of our favorite annual traditions, the KTLA Yule log, once again for Christmas 2020. Please enjoy the crackling fire accompanied by holiday music from KOST 103.5 FM.

The Yule log will air on KTLA Channel 5 from 6 to 10 p.m. Christmas Eve, followed by the KTLA 5 News at 10 and 11.

On Christmas morning, we’ll be keeping the hearth warm again from 4 a.m. to noon, with the evening KTLA 5 News at 6 as our first newscast of the day.

Happy Holidays from KTLA!