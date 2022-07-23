More than $1.1 million was raised for Project Angel Food on July 23, 2022. (KTLA)

When it was all said and done, Lead with Love 3 exceeded its goal of $1 million Saturday night, as the telethon raised $1,169,493 for Project Angel Food.

Founded in 1989, the organization strives to end food insecurity and improve health outcomes of ill people by delivering medically tailored meals with care and compassion directly to their homes.

More than 2,500 clients are fed daily by Project Angel Food, with over 1.2 million meals delivered each year.

The fundraising was assisted by appearances from celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, Whoopi Goldberg, Josh Groban and many more.

To learn more, visit angelfood.org.