The stars will be out on Saturday night for Project Angel Food’s Lead with Love 3, Presented by City National Bank, which airs live on KTLA 5 from 7 to 9 p.m.

Not only will celebrities like 2022 Primetime Emmy Award nominees Sheryl Lee Ralph of “Abbot Elementary” and Henry Winkler of “Barry” appear in the telethon, but so will Sharon Stone, Bryce Dallas Howard, Whoopi Goldberg and Eugene Levy, just to name a few.

Also appearing will be Richard Gere, who will be presenting a gift from the Herb Ritts Foundation, and Oprah Winfrey, as well as music from Josh Groban, Sarah McLachlan and Five for Fighting, among many other talented musicians who will perform at KTLA’s studios in Hollywood.

Want to talk to a celebrity yourself? Call the All Star Phone Bank, where panelists include Michelle Visage of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” Nicole Sullivan, Melissa Peterman and many more fan favorites who will take donor calls during this “anything can happen” two-hour special.

These well-known entertainers will be joined by Lead with Love’s returning hosts, KTLA’s Eric McCormack and Jessica Holmes, as well as announcer Lisa Foxx and comic co-hosts Alec Mapa and Loni Love.

Since premiering in 2020, Lead with Love has raised $2 million for Project Angel Food’s vital work of feeding critically ill men, women and children in Los Angeles County.

Founded in 1989, the organization strives to end food insecurity and improve health outcomes of ill people by delivering medically tailored meals with care and compassion directly to their homes.

More than 2,500 clients are fed daily, with over 1.2 million meals delivered each year by Project Angel Food, which has a Four-Star Charity Navigator rating and has been declared an essential service by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.

To learn more about Project Angel Food visit angelfood.org.