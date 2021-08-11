‘Love in Action’ telethon supporting LGBTQ community during COVD-19 returns to KTLA

Actress Jane Fonda in one of many celebrities slated to join the “Love In Action” telethon airing Aug. 14 on KTLA Channel 5. (Los Angeles LGBT Center)

KTLA is once again partnering with the Los Angeles LGBT Center to air its “Love in Action” telethon, helping support the LGBTQ community during the COVD-19 pandemic.

The event, hosted by Cher Calvin and Jai Rodriguez, will air on Channel 5 on Saturday, Aug. 14, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. It will also simulcast on the station’s website, Facebook page and YouTube account.

Adam Lambert, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, Jane Lynch and Manila Luzon are scheduled to appear, in addition to:

Stephanie Allyne, Brittany Ashley, Laith Ashley, Yung Bae, Nate Berkus, Jeremiah Brent, Belinda Carlisle, Ryan Cassata, Heidi N. Closet, Jason Collins, Nikita Dragun, Clea DuVall, Melissa Etheridge, “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie” director and Stars, Jane Fonda, Frankie Grande, B.K. Habermehl, Hippo Campus, KITTENS, Don Lemon, Eva Longoria, James Duke Mason, Chris Mosier, RuPaul, Brian Michael Smith, Alyson Stoner, Sylvan Esso, Quei Tann, Trans Chorus of Los Angeles, Gabrielle Union, Rufus Wainwright and Lena Waithe.

“LGBTQ people have been disproportionally impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the work to build back amid the full reopening of California is just beginning,” said L.A. LGBT Center Center CEO Lorri L. Jean. “The dollars donated during our first telethon in September were put to use the very next day, and we are asking for your support again to help the most vulnerable people in our community.”

Last year’s telethon raised more than $1.2 million. Donations can be made online at love.lalgbtcenter.org.