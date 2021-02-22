New KTLA+ streaming app now available for free on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV

KTLA is introducing KTLA+, its new streaming video app for smart TV platforms that has officially launched on Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV devices.

In addition to regularly scheduled live newscasts and other programming from KTLA Channel 5 in Los Angeles, the station’s free app features live breaking news and in-depth coverage, clips of the day’s top videos and a browsable archive.

Exclusive content that will only appear for KTLA+ users is coming soon.

“Viewers today have so many choices for content, and it’s more important than ever to meet viewers where they are, with what they want, on their devices — basically, on their terms,” said Janene Drafs, the station’s vice president and general manager.

“At KTLA, we love our loyal fans — people who have watched for decades and others new to the area, drawn in by our incredible talent and great video,” she said. “KTLA+ makes all of our current KTLA news programming available on connected TVs, and this is just the beginning. The ‘plus’ will mean additional programming with your favorite hosts, released over the next few months, and always free. Whether you are a fan watching over the air, or now streaming on KTLA+, we are here for you.”

A full schedule is available at ktla.com/live. In addition, the station currently has multiple new shows in development with episodes slated for release in the app over the coming weeks.

“KTLA has a long history of firsts when it comes to technology, and this app is a part of that larger story,” said Olsen Ebright, the station’s assistant news director, digital. “The whole station has worked tirelessly for months to bring this to our viewers, and we’re very excited for all the upcoming KTLA+ exclusives coming soon.”

Users can find download instructions for each platform here: Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV. Technical support is available here.

First licensed in 1947, KTLA offers more than 86 hours of local news per week, more than any broadcast competitor, along with 10 hours of original, online-only programming and more exclusives coming soon.