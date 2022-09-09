This weekend is full of football, soccer, Disney fun and good music.

Disney’s D:23 Expo

D23 is the official Disney fan club celebrating the wonder and excitement of Disney’s stories, characters, songs and experiences. The annual event is taking place at the Anaheim Convention Center on Sept. 9, 10 and 11. For more information, head here.

Universal Studios Hollywood: Halloween Horror Nights

Spooky season is in full effect. Universal Studios Hollywood’s annual Halloween Horror Nights has begun. Explore haunted houses, scare zones and live entertainment, rides, merchandise, and food and drinks. The Weeknd has a haunted house of his own there, too. Head here for ticket information.

Los Angeles Rum Festival

TheRumLab.com is proud to celebrate the 1st Los Angeles Rum Fest. The event will be held at The Majestic Ballroom on Sept. 9 from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Head here for tickets.

Santa Monica Classic Car Show

Pico Youth & Family Center (PYFC) proudly presents the 2nd Annual Santa Monica Classic Car Show on the Santa Monica Pier on Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Head here for more information.

Alabama State at UCLA

The Bruins host the Hornets at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. Kickoff is at 2 p.m.. Head here for tickets.

Pre-Emmy Party for Kids and Teens

Those 21 and under can enjoy a night of live performances from up-and-coming teens/kid musicians along with a DJ, dancing, food and Pre-Emmy’s fun at the Woman’s Club of Hollywood on Sept. 10 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. The dress code is semiformal. Head here for tickets. Woman’s Club of Hollywood: 1749 N. La Brea Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90046

The Kid Laroi: End of the World Tour

Australian rapper the Kid Laroi hits the stage of The Novo on Sept. 10. Doors open at 7 p.m., the show is expected to start at 8 p.m. Get tickets here.

Lady Gaga: The Chromatica Ball

Lady Gaga brings all her hits to Dodger Stadium on Sept. 10 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets and information, head here.

Kehlani in concert

The singer/ songwriter heads to the YouTube Theater in Inglewood on Sept. 10 at 8:30 p.m. Head here for tickets.

Cinespia: ‘GoodFellas’

Cinespia will be showing Martin Scorsese’s “GoodFellas” at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery. Gates open at 6:15 p.m. and the movie starts at 8 p.m. Head here for tickets.

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers open their regular season against rival the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium. Kickoff is at 1:25 p.m., head here for tickets.

Orange County Blues Festival

This festival takes place on Sept. 11 at Stages Bar from 2:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Some of the performers include: Crosstown 2, Gina Graham, Papa J & the Terraplane Blues Band and more. For more information, head here. Stages: 604 E. Dyer Road, Santa Ana, CA 92705.

Houston Dash at Angel City Football Club Watch Party

Flying Embers Taproom is hosting a watch party on Sept. 11 when the Angel City Football Club (ACFC) take on the Houston Dash. Game time is at 4 p.m. and select attendees will receive free Flying Embers flights and the chance to win raffle prizes at halftime. As September is Firefighter Awareness Month, Flying Embers will be making a donation from the event to the Embers Foundation, which is dedicated to supporting first responders and their communities. Flying Embers Taproom is located at: 1581 Industrial St., Los Angeles, CA.