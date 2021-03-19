Veteran journalist Peter Saiers named KTLA news director

Veteran journalist Peter Saiers will be joining KTLA as news director, the station announced Friday. Saiers, who will begin the new role on April 21, spent a significant portion of his career at KPIX in San Francisco (2007-2018) and most recently served as news director at KING in Seattle.

“Peter is a content guy, a visionary and a collaborative leader,” said KTLA Vice President and General Manager Janene Drafs. “He knows how to connect with audiences and meet them where they are going, in addition to understanding where they’ve been. Best of all, he’s a longtime viewer and fan of KTLA, someone who understands our brand and promises to bring energy and passion as he joins our amazing team. He’s a native Californian with family in the Los Angeles area, and we look forward to him joining the team at KTLA.”

Saiers has worked as a reporter, producer, executive producer and managing editor at a variety of local TV stations, in addition to holding the top job in a newsroom. He helped create “Facing Race,” an original TV series focusing on race and social justice in the Pacific Northwest; delivered digital KPIs outperforming other large markets; and expanded news across all platforms and time periods.

“It is a privilege to be part of the phenomenal team at KTLA,” Saiers said. “I look forward to building on KTLA’s tremendous legacy of serving the people of Southern California.”

KTLA is owned by Nexstar Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST).

