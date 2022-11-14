KTLA 5 celebrates local women that inspire, lead and forge the way for other women. It’s not just about one day or one month — it’s about what they do, day-in and day-out. In order to celebrate these women, we need your help to learn about their background and stories.

Click or tap here for the nomination form where you can tell us about a remarkable women in your community.

During the month of March, we’ll highlight four local women who will be considered for Nexstar’s nationwide 2023 Woman of the Year Award, with the national winner announced on KTLA during the Remarkable Women special in April 2023.