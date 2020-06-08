You could win a getaway to Monarch Beach Resort!

Perched on a golden hillside overlooking the azure waters of the Pacific, Monarch Beach Resort is Orange County’s most luxurious coastal playground, and the ideal place to find sanctuary and a change of scenery as it re-opens on June 18. The AAA Five-Diamond 175-acre grounds are spacious, with an array of exclusive experiences that embody Southern California’s coastal lifestyle, including the only private beach club of its kind. From oceanfront golf links and restorative spa services to sparkling pools and celebrated dining, discover the allure of Orange County’s premier luxury resort. Now you can have a chance to win a Monarch Beach Resort getaway of your own! Watch the shows listed below at the times indicated for your chance to win an amazing getaway. Complete details and official rules also listed below. Good luck!

Monarch Beach Resort giveaway mentions will happen:

On the KTLA 5 Morning News On Wednesday, June 10 between 5:00 a.m. and 5:59 a.m. On Wednesday, June 10 between 9:00 a.m. and 9:59 a.m.



Already have a code word? You can also enter using the form below:

Having trouble seeing the entry form? Tap or click here.

Click here for Official Rules for the June 10 5am giveaway

Click here for Official Rules for the June 10 9am giveaway