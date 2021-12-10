You could win a Honeybaked Ham gift card!

Watch any of the shows listed below for a code word for your chance to win a $100 Honeybaked Ham gift card. Text the code word to 515151 and you could win! Or enter using the form below. Message and data rates apply. Good luck!

Shows featuring a Honeybaked Ham gift card giveaway:

KTLA 5 Morning News at 4am, 6am and 9am on December 10, 2021

KTLA 5 News at 11am on December 10, 2021

KTLA 5 News at 3pm on December 10, 2021

KTLA 5 News at 10pm on December 10, 2021

KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on December 11, 2021

KTLA 5 News at 10pm on December 12, 2021

Or enter using the form below:

KTLA’s ‘short code’ is 515151

Having trouble seeing or submitting the entry form? Click or tap here to load the entry form in a new window.

Click here for the official rules governing these sweepstakes giveaways.