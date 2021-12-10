You could win a Honeybaked Ham gift card!

Contests
Posted: / Updated:

Watch any of the shows listed below for a code word for your chance to win a $100 Honeybaked Ham gift card. Text the code word to 515151 and you could win! Or enter using the form below. Message and data rates apply. Good luck!

Shows featuring a Honeybaked Ham gift card giveaway:

KTLA 5 Morning News at 4am, 6am and 9am on December 10, 2021
KTLA 5 News at 11am on December 10, 2021
KTLA 5 News at 3pm on December 10, 2021
KTLA 5 News at 10pm on December 10, 2021
KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on December 11, 2021
KTLA 5 News at 10pm on December 12, 2021

Or enter using the form below:
KTLA’s ‘short code’ is 515151

Having trouble seeing or submitting the entry form? Click or tap here to load the entry form in a new window.

Click here for the official rules governing these sweepstakes giveaways.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News
Prepare for earthquakes

Don't Text? Click to enter without a phone

Official Rules for KTLA Text-to-Win sweepstakes

Enter for a chance to participate in the Anchor Challenge

KTLA 5 - Where _LA Lives

Some sweepstakes pages will remain active on ktla.com for 30 days after the end of the giveaway for disclosure purposes.