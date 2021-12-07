You could win a John Legend prize package!

Grammy Award-winning R&B superstar John Legend has a brand-new residency in Las Vegas starting in April of 2022. Tickets go on sale December 13 at 10AM at Ticketmaster.com. Text JOHN, LEGEND or VEGAS to 515151 for your chance to win two tickets to see “John Legend: Love in Las Vegas” live in concert at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas on Friday, May 6, 2022. The winner will also receive a one-night stay at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas and a $100 American Express gift card. Message and data rates apply. Good luck!

