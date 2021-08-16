You could win a KISS in Las Vegas prize package!

70’s Rock legends KISS are coming to Las Vegas for an exclusive engagement starting New Year’s week on December 29th and running into January and February of next year. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 20th at 10am at Ticketmaster.com. Now, our friends at Live Nation have furnished an amazing prize package for one lucky KTLA viewer. Text the keyword (code word) KISS, VEGAS or PARTY to 515151 for your chance to win two tickets to see “KISS Live in Las Vegas” at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood on January 21, 2021. The winner also gets an overnight stay at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas plus a $100 American Express gift card. Message and data rates apply. Good luck!

Or enter using the form below.

KTLA’s ‘short code’ is 515151.

Having trouble seeing or submitting the entry form? Click or tap here to load the entry form in a new window.

Click or tap here for official rules for the codeword “KISS” sweepstakes.

Click or tap here for official rules for the codeword “VEGAS” sweepstakes.

Click or tap here for official rules for the codeword “PARTY” sweepstakes.