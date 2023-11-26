You could win a Live Oak Canyon prize package! Text CHRISTMAS, FUN or CANYON to 515151 for your chance to a $100 Farm Card good for all sorts of attractions at Live Oak Canyon; four deluxe hot chocolates; and a $50 Christmas tree voucher. Of course, admission is free at Live Oak Canyon during the Christmas season, running through December 31st. Message and data rates apply. It’s great family fun for the holidays. Good luck!

Or enter using the form below.

KTLA’s ‘short code’ is 515151.

Having trouble seeing or submitting the entry form? Click or tap here to load the entry form in a new window

Click or tap here for official rules for the “CHRISTMAS” sweepstakes.

Click or tap here for official rules for the “FUN” sweepstakes.

Click or tap here for official rules for the “CANYON” sweepstakes.