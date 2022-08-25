Discover a hidden beauty at San Diego’s Rancho Bernardo Inn. Text RELAX to 515151 for your chance to win three nights in a suite at Rancho Bernardo Inn, a round of golf on Rancho Bernardo Inn’s championship golf course, a massage session for two at Rancho Bernardo Inn’s secluded spa, and a $300 food and beverage credit for any restaurant at Rancho Bernardo Inn. Message and data rates apply. Good luck!

RANCHO BERNARDO INN GETAWAY SWEEPSTAKES

AUGUST 2022

Official Rules

1. Sponsor. This sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) is sponsored by KTLA (“Station”), 5800 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, CA, 90028 and Rancho Bernardo Inn, 17550 Bernardo Oaks Drive, San Diego, CA 92128 (the “Sponsor(s)”). This Sweepstakes is void where taxed, restricted, or prohibited and is subject to all local, state, and federal laws. By entering this Sweepstakes, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsors, which shall be final and not subject to appeal.



APPLE IS NOT INVOLVED IN ANY WAY IN THIS SWEEPSTAKES/CONTEST. THE SPONSORS IS/ARE SOLELY RESPONSIBLE FOR PROVIDING THE PRIZE(S) LISTED HEREIN. THE PRIZE(S) WON ARE NOT APPLE PRODUCTS, NOR ARE THEY RELATED TO APPLE IN ANY WAY. THE RESPONSIBILITY OF ORGANIZING THIS SWEEPSTAKES AND DISTRIBUTING THE PRIZE(S) ARE THE SPONSORS’ RESPONSIBILITIES. APPLE DOES NOT SPONSOR THIS SWEEPSTAKES/ CONTEST IN ANY WAY.

2. Eligibility. No purchase necessary to enter. The Sweepstakes is open to permanent legal U.S. residents who reside within KTLA’s viewing area and who are at least 18 years of age at the time of entry. Current or former employees of KTLA, Nexstar Media Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries, the other television and radio stations and multichannel video programming distributors in KTLA’s viewing area, their parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising or promotional agencies (including anyone who prepares and/or distributes Sweepstakes materials), and the immediate family members or persons living in the same household (whether related or not) of all the foregoing are not eligible to participate or win. The term “immediate family members” includes spouses, grandparents, parents, siblings, children and grandchildren.

Participants are eligible to win a KTLA contest or sweepstakes only once (1) every 60 days. Only one (1) winner per household is permitted in any contest or sweepstakes. Participants are eligible to win a prize valued at $600.00 or more only once (1) every six (6) months. Text, data, or messaging rates may apply.

3. Entry. This Sweepstakes will accept entries beginning on August 25, 2022 at 10:00:01 a.m. PT and ending on August 28, 2022 at 11:59:59 p.m. PT.

To enter the sweepstakes, there are two methods of entry.



Entrants may use the text messaging feature on their cellular phone to send to a text message to 515151 with only the keyword RELAX in the body of the message. Text message entries should contain only one of the above-listed words, spelled correctly, with no other characters or spaces included. All entrants must have a text messaging two-way capable handset and digital service in order to enter the Contest using the text messaging method. Entrants will be sent a text message to confirm or reject entry into the Contest. Text-Message entries may be subject to fees under the terms of the entrant’s cell-phone/text messaging subscription plan (contact your carrier for pricing plans and details). Text messaging and wireless service are not available in all areas. If any dispute arises as to identity of any entrant, an entrant shall be considered the authorized account holder by the cellular provider. “Authorized Account Holder” is defined as the natural person who is assigned a number by the cellular provider or as shown on the cellular provider’s records or the natural person authorized to use the number by an entity that is shown on cellular provider’s records for that number. Only entries to the designated number and containing the correct keyword shall be eligible. Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any text message entry at any time which in Sponsor’s opinion does not comply with these Official Rules.

OR

The alternative to entry by text message is to visit ktla.com/contests, click the link for the Rancho Bernardo Inn sweepstakes, and complete and submit the entry form. Entrants must include KTLA’s shortcode of 515151, their name, the keyword RELAX, and phone number in order to enter.

Incomplete entries will not be considered. A maximum of one (1) entry per person will be accepted, regardless of method.

Sponsors is/are not responsible for technical or computer, telephone service outages, delays, equipment malfunctions, busy signals, hang-ups, errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable connections, or late, lost, failed, illegible, incomplete, garbled or deleted entries, transmissions, or voicemails or other network or technological difficulties that may prevent an individual from completing his/her telephone call or online entry, or for printing errors in any advertisement, entry form, or the rules.

An entrant may use only one email address to submit entries during the Sweepstakes. If an entrant uses multiple email addresses to submit more than one entry, the entrant will be disqualified. For entries submitted online, entries will be deemed made by the authorized account holder of the e-mail address submitted at the time of entry. The authorized account holder is the natural person who is assigned to the e-mail address by an Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization that is responsible for assigning the e-mail address or the domain associated with the submitted e-mail address. Any automated or computer-generated entries, fake or duplicate identities, spam, or improper techniques (as determined by the Sponsors) will be disqualified. Any questions regarding the validity, completeness, or number of entries submitted by an individual or the identity of the authorized account holder of an e-mail address, phone number, or social media profile shall be determined by Sponsors in its/their sole discretion. The Sponsors reserve the right to disqualify any entrant who acts in a disruptive, harassing, vulgar, or unsportsmanlike manner, as determined by the Sponsors in its/their sole discretion.

Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. If the Sponsors determine(s), in its/their sole discretion, that there is any suspected or actual tampering with the Sweepstakes (electronic or otherwise) or if technical difficulties (e.g. infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of Sponsors compromise the security, fairness, integrity or administration of the Sweepstakes, the Sponsors reserve(s) the right to void the entries at issue and/or modify, suspend, cancel or terminate the Sweepstakes and conduct a random drawing to award the prize among all eligible entries received as of the termination date. If the Sweepstakes is terminated due to tampering or technical difficulties prior to its expiration date, notice will be posted online at ktla.com/contests. Sponsors reserve(s) the right to disqualify any entrant that tampers with the operation of the Sweepstakes or website or violates the Official Rules of the Sweepstakes. Entries not conforming to announced entry specifications will not be acknowledged or returned.

CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT BY AN ENTRANT OR ANY OTHER INDIVIDUAL TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE PROMOTION MAY BE A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND/OR CIVIL LAWS AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, THE SPONSOR RESERVE THE RIGHT TO PROSECUTE OR SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH PERSON TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

By entering this Sweepstakes online, participants agree to KTLA Terms of Use at ktla.com/termsofuse and the Privacy Policy located at https://www.nexstar.tv/privacy-policy/. All entry information becomes the property of the Sponsors, and entrants grant the Station the right to distribute all of their entry information to the other Sponsors. By entering, entrants grant the Sponsors the right to broadcast and distribute their name, image, likeness, voice, entry materials, and biographical information in any media whatsoever, including on the air on the Station and on www.ktla.com, for any purpose whatsoever, worldwide, in perpetuity, without any further authorization from or compensation to the entrant. The Sponsor reserve the right to reject and disqualify any submissions that do not meet the terms and conditions of these Sweepstakes rules.

4. Odds of Winning. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

5. Prize(s). There will be one (1) winner in this Sweepstakes.On August 29, 2022 at or around 12:00 a.m., the winner will be randomly selected from all eligible entries. Winner will be informed that they won by phone or e-mail. The winner will receive a certificate redeemable for:

Three nights of accommodations for the winner and a guest in a suite (subject to availability) at Rancho Bernardo Inn, 17550 Bernardo Oaks Drive, San Diego, CA 92128 (“Rancho Bernardo Inn”). Blackout dates may apply. If a suite is not available at the time of booking, winner will be booked in a premium guest room.





One round of golf for two people on the golf course located on the premises of Rancho Bernardo Inn during the winner’s stay.





One massage session for the winner and guest at the spa located on the premises of Rancho Bernardo Inn during the winner’s stay





A credit redeemable for up to $300 in food and beverages at any restaurant or food establishment located on the premises of Rancho Bernardo Inn.





Hotel accommodations expire (must be redeemed and used by) March 31, 2023. The approximate retail value (“ARV”) of the prize is $3,800.00. Entrants can win only once.

Winner will be contacted by a representative of the Sponsor and must reply within 48 hours to maintain eligibility. If a potential winner cannot be contacted within this time period or fails to respond to any attempted contact, such potential winner will be disqualified, his/her entry will be declared null and void and the Sponsor reserve the right, in their sole and absolute discretion, to choose another potential winner by the process referred to above.

All results are unofficial until winner(s) is/are verified by the Sponsors. Prizes may not be exchanged, substituted, transferred or redeemed for other prizes by winner. Cash will not be awarded as a substitute for prize. Prizes are awarded ‘as is’ with no guarantees or warranties as to use, merchantability, or fitness for a specific purpose, and the Sponsors is/are not responsible for defective prizes. Sponsors reserve(s) the right to substitute a prize in their sole discretion without an on-air or off-air announcement, in which case a prize of equal or greater value will be awarded.

6. Conditions for Acceptance of the Prize(s). The winner must claim the prize certificate in-person at the Station, located at 5800 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, CA, 90028, during regular business hours (Monday – Friday from 9:00 AM PT – 5:00 PM PT) by September 30, 2022. The prize(s) must be claimed and all required paperwork and ID submissions must be completed within 7 days of the Sponsor sending the required paperwork to the Winner. Failure of the winner to fulfill these requirements will result in the forfeit of entire prize package. Winner will be required to provide a valid government issued photo identification card and to execute an affidavit of eligibility and publicity and liability release prior to receiving their prize(s). The Station may require the winner’s guests, invitees, or travel companions to sign liability releases prior to receiving the prize. Once all above actions have been completed, the prize will be downloaded to the designated third-party mobile ticketing app in use by the winner as described herein. All unclaimed or rejected prizes will be forfeited. Failure by the winner(s) to respond to the Station’s messages, calls, e-mails or other notification will lead to forfeiture of the prize(s). Failure to completely fill out and sign all waivers, releases, or forms requested by the Station will result in forfeiture of the prize(s). The Station then has the right, at its discretion, to award that prize to another winner using the method described above. A winner who forfeits any prize is not eligible to win another contest or sweepstakes conducted by the Station for thirty (30) days.

Payment of all federal, state and local taxes is the sole responsibility of the winner(s) and the winner(s) may receive an IRS 1099 Form or equivalent from the Sponsors. The Sponsors will report any individual winnings over $600 (in cash or fair market value of goods or services) in a one year period to the Internal Revenue Service. Winner(s) is/are required to fill out any tax forms requested by the Sponsors in order to receive their prize(s).

Reservations for prize accommodations are subject to availability at the time of request. General public availability status does not apply to the prize. Prize certificate may not be altered in any way. Lost or stolen prize certificate will not be reissued. Prize certificate may not be sold, is not redeemable for cash, and neither cash nor credit will be issued for any unused portion of the prize. Prize may not be combined or redeemed in conjunction with any other offer, event, promotion or experience.

Rancho Bernardo Inn may require the winner to present a credit card for pre-authorization of a set amount of funds put on hold, or a cash deposit, to cover incidental costs and other fees not included in the prize. By accepting the prize, winner agrees, on behalf of winner and on behalf of each guest of winner’s party, to abide by the health and safety measures in effect at Rancho Bernardo Inn at the time of their stay, which may include, but not be limited to, wearing masks, providing proof of vaccination status and/or providing proof of negative COVID-19 test.

Winner(s) will be solely responsible for any and all license and registration fees, accommodations, transportation costs, gratuities and all other items of an incidental nature. All expenses on receipt and use of prize(s) are the sole responsibility of the winner(s), the Sponsors are not responsible for any weather changes, pandemic, epidemic or extenuating circumstances relating to a prize received. The Sponsors are not responsible for replacing or reimbursing winner with any form of compensation for events that are delayed or canceled. All delays and cancellations are deemed beyond the control of the Sponsors. This includes, but is not limited to, event or concert cancellations, trip schedule changes, pandemic, stay at home orders, flight cancellations, changes in travel arrangements, travel delays of any form and duration, game cancellations and delays, as well as all acts of nature. The Sponsors is/are not responsible for any expenses incurred by Sweepstakes winner as a result of such delays or cancellations. Sponsors will not be responsible for failure to supply the prize(s) by reason of any force majeure events, such as acts of God, war, terrorist attacks, pandemic, stay at home order, unusually severe weather, labor strikes, or other causes beyond the control of the Sponsors.

By accepting the prize, the winner or winners agree to have their name, voice, likeness, biographical information, and entry materials used in any advertising or broadcasting material relating to this Sweepstakes, and in any media whatsoever, including the Station and on www.ktla.com, for any purpose whatsoever, worldwide, in perpetuity, without any further authorization or compensation to the winner(s).

7. Social Media. For contests or sweepstakes promoted on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat, iHeartRadio, or any other social media website (each a “Social Media Site” and collectively the “Social Media Sites”), the Sponsor reserve the right to void any entrant’s entry in the Sweepstakes for failure to abide by the guidelines, policies, or procedures of the applicable Social Media Site, and to delete or remove any of entrant’s related “Likes,” comments, posts, tweets, videos, photos, user generated content, or other electronic messages, communications, or submissions at their discretion. The Sponsor also reserve the right to block, ignore, report, and/or completely prevent any entrant, account, user, or profile from accessing the Sweepstakes and/or the Sponsor’ profile(s), account(s), website(s), blog(s) or handle(s). This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with the Social Media Sites. By entering this Sweepstakes, entrants agree to release and hold the Social Media Sites harmless from any or all claims, liability, damages, judgments, fines, costs, expenses related to or associated with their participation in this Sweepstakes. Entrants understand that by logging-in to the applicable Social Media Site, that they agree to comply with the Social Media Site’s Terms of Service, and that their personal information is subject to the Privacy Policies and information collection practices of the Social Media Site. Entrants agree that the Sponsor are not responsible for the collection, disclosure, transfer, or dissemination of their personal information, whether directly or indirectly, by third party advertisers, marketers, or any other transferees. For entries submitted through the Social Media Sites, the Sponsor may be limited to using the information in a manner set forth by the Social Media Sites and in no other way.

8. Limitation on Liability. Sponsors disclaim(s) all liabilities to the winner(s) with respect to receipt and use of the prize(s). Winners and their guests or travel companions, by acceptance of their prize(s), agree to release and hold the Sponsors and its/their affiliated companies, their advertising, promotion and production agencies, and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, officers, shareholders, directors, employees, agents and representatives harmless from any and all liability, claims, causes of actions, damages, fines, and costs of any kind whatsoever (including reasonable attorney’s fees) which may be sustained directly or indirectly to persons or property in connection with the receipt, ownership or use of the prize or while preparing for, participating in, and/or traveling to any Sweepstakes or prize-related activity.

9. Reservation of Rights. Sponsors reserve(s) the right to make changes to these Official Rules in their sole discretion which will become effective upon announcement. Sponsors reserve(s) the right to cancel or terminate this Sweepstakes for any reason in the event that it cannot be run or administered as intended by the Sponsors. Any such changes or termination will be announced on KTLA and at ktla.com/contests.

10. Contact Information. For questions or more information about this Sweepstakes, please contact KTLA at www.ktla.com/contact. For a copy of these rules, addendum, and/or list of winners please go to ktla.com/contests or send a self-addressed stamped envelope to KTLA-TV, KTLA 5 RANCHO BERNARDO INN GETAWAY SWEEPSTAKES AUGUST 2022, 5800 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, CA, 90028, within sixty (60) days of the end of this Sweepstakes.