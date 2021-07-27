You could win a staycation on Venice Beach at Hotel Erwin!

Contests
Posted: / Updated:

The popular Hotel Erwin is the home of the iconic High Rooftop Lounge, where you can look out over Venice Beach and get an unbelievably amazing view as the sun sets over the Pacific Ocean. Now, you could win a two-weeknight stay for two people at Hotel Erwin (Mon-Thurs), including valet parking and a $50 beverage credit at the High Rooftop Lounge! Just watch the KTLA 5 News at 11pm on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 for the keyword. Then text the keyword to 515151 for your chance to win! Message and data rates apply. You can also enter using the form below. The winner will also receive a complete Venice Beach experience from the folks at Beach Now, including lunch for two, plus a swag bag from Hotel Erwin. Good luck!

KTLA’s ‘short code’ is 515151.

Having trouble seeing or submitting the entry form? Click or tap here to load the entry form in a new window.

Click or tap here for complete official rules for this sweepstakes.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News
Prepare for earthquakes

Don't Text? Click to enter without a phone

Official Rules for KTLA Text-to-Win sweepstakes

Enter for a chance to participate in the Anchor Challenge

KTLA 5 - Where _LA Lives

Some sweepstakes pages will remain active on ktla.com for 30 days after the end of the giveaway for disclosure purposes.