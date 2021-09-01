You could win a TCL Chinese Theatre moviegoing package

Contests
Posted: / Updated:

Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” opens in theaters this Friday. The latest installment in the MCU features a man who must confront the past he thought he left behind. And you can watch it on the big-big screen in IMAX for a complete moviegoing experience. Our partners at TCL Chinese Theatres have furnished a prize package for one lucky KTLA viewer. Text TCL to 515151 for your chance to win a movie experience prize package that includes two IMAX tickets to the TCL Chinese Theatre on Hollywood Blvd., two large drinks, candy, and a large popcorn. A really fun way to see the new Marvel movie this weekend. Message and data rates apply. Good luck!

Or enter using the form below:

Having trouble seeing or submitting the entry form? Click here to load the entry form in a new window.

Click or tap here for complete official rules for this sweepstakes.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News
Prepare for earthquakes

Don't Text? Click to enter without a phone

Official Rules for KTLA Text-to-Win sweepstakes

Enter for a chance to participate in the Anchor Challenge

KTLA 5 - Where _LA Lives

Some sweepstakes pages will remain active on ktla.com for 30 days after the end of the giveaway for disclosure purposes.