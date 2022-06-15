Legendary songsmith Sting has just announced more shows next year as part of his Las Vegas residency, April 1st through the 9th at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Tickets for those new dates go on sale Friday, June 17th at 10 am at Ticketmaster.com. Our partners at Live Nation Las Vegas are furnishing a fabulous prize package for one lucky KTLA viewer. Text STING, SONGS or VEGAS to 515151 for your chance to win two tickets to see Sting: My Songs, The Las Vegas Residency, live in concert at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on April 7th, 2023. The winner also receives a one-night stay at the Flamingo Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, plus a $100 American Express gift card. Message and data rates apply. A true artist in his element. You don’t want to miss it — good luck!

Or enter using the form below.

KTLA’s ‘short code’ is 515151.

Having trouble seeing or submitting the entry form? Click or tap here to load the entry form in a new window.

Click or tap here for official rules for the “STING” sweepstakes.

Click or tap here for official rules for the “SONGS” sweepstakes.

Click or tap here for official rules for the “VEGAS” sweepstakes.