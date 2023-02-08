On February 18 and 19th, you can discover thousands of the hottest vacation options from around the world at the LA Travel & Adventure Show. Meet travel experts like Rick Steves, Peter Greenberg and Pauline Frommer, and get access to dozens of travel workshops and seminars. Our partners at the LA Travel & Adventure Show are furnishing not only a chance to win tickets to the show, but a week-long trip to Ireland. Complete and submit the form below for your chance to win four tickets to the LA Travel & Adventure Show taking place February 18th and 19th at the Los Angeles Convention Center. But that’s not all — the winner also receives a “Taste O’Ireland” vacation package for two including round-trip airfare to Dublin, daily breakfast, 7 days of touring Ireland with experienced guides and much, much more. A truly fantastic opportunity to win a once-in-a-lifetime trip. Good luck!

[entry form]

[rules]