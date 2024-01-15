Text GIFT to 515151 for your chance to win a gift package that includes: a luggage item from Ricardo Beverly Hills, a Beanie from SpiritHoods, a package of cookies from Crumbl, and a popcorn tower from PoppinLove.

Beginning at 2:00 p.m. on January 15, text STAR to 515151 for your chance to win a separate gift package that includes: a skin care product from Moritek, a set of skin care products from Purdori, a hat, tumbler and glassware from Yaamava’, a Yoggies snack package from Nature’s Garden, and a bee necklace from Project Honey Bees.

Message and data rates apply. Entry deadline for both giveaways is 11:59 p.m. on January 15. Good luck!

Or enter using the form below.

KTLA’s ‘short code’ is 515151.

Having trouble seeing or submitting the entry form? Click or tap here to load the entry form in a new window

Click or tap here for official rules for the “GIFT” sweepstakes.

Click or tap here for official rules for the “STAR” sweepstakes.