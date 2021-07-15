You could win Backstreet Boys tickets plus a Vegas hotel stay!

The Backstreet Boys are coming to Las Vegas for “A Very Backstreet Christmas Party” this November and December. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 16 at 10:00 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com. Now, Live Nation has furnished tickets to the show for some lucky KTLA viewers to win. Text BACKSTREET, VEGAS OR EVERYBODY to 515151 for your chance to win two tickets to see the Backstreet Boys performing live versions of your favorite holiday songs, plus loads of BSB hits, at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas on Sunday, November 21. Each winner also receives a one-night stay at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas, plus a $100 American Express gift card. Message and data rates apply. No transportation is included in the prize. Good luck!

