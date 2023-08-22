The top-selling female country artist of all-time, Shania Twain is returning to the Las Vegas strip with a brand-new residency called “Come On Over” at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com. Text SHANIA, TWAIN or WOMAN to 515151 for your chance to win two tickets to see Shania Twain: Come On Over – the Las Vegas residency at the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas on Friday, May 10, 2024. The winner also gets an overnight stay at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas on the same night, plus a $100 American Express gift card. Message and data rates apply. She’s a trailblazing icon, and she puts on a heck of a show you don’t want to miss. Good luck!

Or enter using the form below.

KTLA’s ‘short code’ is 515151.

Having trouble seeing or submitting the entry form? Click or tap here to load the entry form in a new window

Click or tap here for official rules for the “SHANIA” sweepstakes

Click or tap here for official rules for the “TWAIN” sweepstakes

Click or tap here for official rules for the “WOMAN” sweepstakes