You could win tickets to a preview screening of “The Many Saints of Newark”

If you miss “The Sopranos,” we’ve got some good news for you. New Line Cinema’s “The Many Saints of Newark,” the much-anticipated film prequel to the show, is coming out October 1st in theaters and streaming on HBO MAX. Our partners at Warner Bros. Entertainment have furnished a special prize for some lucky KTLA viewers. Text TONY to 515151 for your chance to win four tickets to a special preview screening of “The Many Saints of Newark” at AMC The Grove 14 movie theaters, plus a $100 VISA gift card! Message and data rates apply. Good luck!

Or enter using the form below:

Having trouble seeing or submitting the entry form? Click or tap here to load the entry form in a new window.

Click or tap here for complete official rules for this sweepstakes.