You could win tickets to Disneyland® Resort! Watch at 10pm.

KTLA 5 wants to send you to experience some of the magic you’ve been dreaming about. Magic is a walk down Main Street, U.S.A., the glorious smell of popcorn and that first glimpse of Sleeping Beauty Castle. Magic is rescues and racing, incredible thrills and visiting a galaxy far, far away. Magic is fun and laughter and family. Magic is all the new memories you are about to make. Your Disney daydreams can become a reality once again. Watch the KTLA 5 News at 10pm on May 20, 21, 24 and 25 for the code word, then text it to 515151 for your chance to win four 1-day, 1-park tickets to Disneyland® or Disney California Adventure® Park, plus $250 spending money. Message and data rates apply. Good luck!

Already have a code word? You can also enter using the form below:

KTLA’s shortcode is 515151

Until further clarification from the state, only California residents are allowed to visit the Disneyland® Resort Theme Parks, in groups no larger than 3 households. Both a Theme Park reservation and valid ticket for the same Park on the same date are required for Park entry. Certain parks, attractions, restaurants, experiences and offerings may be modified or unavailable, will have limited capacity and will be subject to limited availability or even closure. Park admission and offerings are not guaranteed. Appropriate face coverings for all Guests ages 2 and up and temperature screenings are required. Please visit Disneyland.com/updates for important details to know before visiting the Disneyland® Resort.

[rules will be here]