The internationally renowned LA Phil orchestra, led by Maestro Gustavo Dudamel has a special program next week that includes pieces by Mozart as well as Cuban composer Julian Orbón. And of course it takes place in the breathtaking Walt Disney Concert Hall downtown. Tickets are on sale now at LAPhil.com. Our partners at the LA Phil are furnishing tickets to this show for one lucky KTLA viewer. Text MOZART, DUDAMEL or LAPHIL to 515151 for your chance to win two tickets to see and hear Mozart and Orbon with Dudamel this Friday, September 30th at Walt Disney Concert Hall. Message and data rates apply. The program shows off the LA Phil as an ensemble and also highlights talented soloists from the orchestra. It will be an amazing night of music. Good luck!

