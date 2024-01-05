Our partners at Monster Energy AMA Supercross want you to know the most competitive and highest-profile off road motorcycle racing championship on the planet is coming to Southern California, with competitions happening at Angel Stadium in Anaheim on January 6 and January 27th. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com. Text BIKE or RIDER to 515151 for your chance to win a family four-pack of tickets to Round 4 of the AMA Supercross championship competition at Angel Stadium in Anaheim on Saturday, January 27th. Message and data rates apply. The racing will be intense when you experience the world’s most demanding sport. Good luck!

Or enter using the form below.

KTLA’s ‘short code’ is 515151.

Having trouble seeing or submitting the entry form? Click or tap here to load the entry form in a new window

Click or tap here for official rules for the “BIKE” sweepstakes.

Click or tap here for official rules for the “RIDER” sweepstakes.