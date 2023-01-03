It’s a full-throttle fight for the championship at Monster Jam, coming to Angel Stadium of Anaheim Jan. 14-15, Feb. 11-12 and Feb. 18-19. Watch Family Guy at 1:30 a.m. on KTLA 5 from January 3 through January 7 for the daily code word, then text the code word to 515151 for your chance to win a family four-pack of tickets to Monster Jam on January 15. Message and data rates apply. Good luck!

Or enter using the form below.

KTLA’s ‘short code’ is 515151.

Having trouble seeing or submitting the entry form? Click or tap here to load the entry form in a new window

Click or tap here for the official rules governing this giveaway.